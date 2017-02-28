Metro-East News

February 28, 2017 7:15 AM

St. Louis police investigating shooting death in Bevo Mill

By Don O’Brien

ST. LOUIS St. Louis city police were investigating a shooting death Monday evening in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

According to a report from the St. Louis City Police Department, officers responded to the 4200 block of Neosho at 7:16 p.m. on Monday. Police said a man had been shot dead. No other information about the case was immediately released from police.

According to a report by Fox 2, the shooting took place in a small parking lot behind two apartment buildings.

Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

