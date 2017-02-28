Safety group tabs metro-east city as Illinois’ safest

A metro-east community has been named the safest city in Illinois by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
The organization deemed the Monroe County town of Waterloo as the Land of Lincoln’s safest place. Waterloo, a community of 10,224 people, had just one violent crime and 29 property crimes reported in the latest group of FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics. The council said it reviewed the most recent FBI statistics along with population data and internal research to make its determinations.
Also making the list at No. 11 was Mascoutah. Other southern Illinois towns among the top 50 were Pinckneyville (No. 22) and Greenville (No. 32).
The National Council for Home Safety and Security was established in 2006. It is a national trade association comprised of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other related trade groups across the United States.
