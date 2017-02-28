Single-vehicle crash injures two in Washington County

Two people were taken to hospitals late Tuesday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 near Okawville.
A Washington County Sheriff’s Department employee said the scene of the crash, which took place on I-64 east at mile marker 38, had been cleared by the early afternoon. There was no immediate update on the medical conditions of those injured.
Emergency personnel from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Washington County Ambulance and the Illinois State Police responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. for a report of a one-vehicle roll-over with an ejection and five people trapped in the vehicle. The crash temporarily closed a portion of the interstate.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
