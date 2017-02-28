U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis releases statement on President Trump’s address

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, released a statement after President Donald J. Trump addressed a joint session of congress.
“Tonight, we heard from a president who wants to put the interests of the American people first and one who is willing to reach across the aisle to accomplish that goal. President Trump spoke about bipartisan issues like investing in infrastructure, affordable childcare, simplifying our tax code, and honoring those who keep our nation safe, including our men and women in blue, military members, and veterans. These are areas where lawmakers should be able to find agreement, but we need partners in the House and the Senate who are willing to look past the next election and work with us to tackle the big issues. The American people deserve it. I stand ready and willing to work with anyone on these issues and others important to my district.”
Comments