Boil order issued for Collinsville neighborhood

Houses on North Seminary between West Clay Street and West Johnson Street in Collinsville will be put on a boil order starting Wednesday after an early-morning service shut-off as crews conduct work.
According to a letter from the Mike Jeffries, line foreman, the boil order shouldn’t last more than 48 hours.
“All water for drinking or cooking use should be boiled for five minutes before being consumed,” the letter stated.
Crews plan to shut off the water to those houses around 8 a.m. Wednesday — however, service will be restored within about an hour.
Residents will be notified by a green tag on their door handle when the boil order has been lifted.
