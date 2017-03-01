Calmer weather day in store for metro-east

After a storm-filled Tuesday night, the weather is expected to calm down in the metro-east for the rest of the week.
Wednesday’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to drop throughout the day. The next chance of rain doesn’t hit until the weekend. Here’s a look at the forecast:
Today ... Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 48 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 60.
