Carriel, Fulton junior high basketball teams make history

A tree fell on a power line in the 300 block of Susann Court in Belleville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. The National Weather Service says hail and tornadoes are possible in an area that includes St. Clair County IL, Madison County IL, Clinton County IL and Monroe County IL.
Days after Dr. Bill Daily received help from Good Samaritans in East St. Louis, IL, drawing national attention, we asked residents to describe their feelings in a few words. The doctor was on his way to perform emergency heart surgery at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL, when his car hit a pothole and got a flat tire. He got a ride to the hospital from Mike Austin, and Mohanad Nasser helped Daily change his flat tire after the surgery.
Paul Seibert was sworn in Feb. 27 to the St. Clair County, IL county board to replace his wife, Dixie Seibert, who died earlier in February. Paul Seibert was a Belleville City Alderman in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, but resigned after he was appointed by St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.
Alex DiGiovanni is a sixth grade student at the Cathedral campus of Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, IL, in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO who helps with the school’s annual auction, plays the clarinet and saxophone, and plans to attend Belleville Althoff Catholic High School.
It was the championship game Sunday and Derek Plab and the 7th grade Mascoutah Braves basketball team were down. At the buzzer Derek launched the ball from more than half court. It was in, and the Mascoutah boys won the All Saints Academy Hot Hoops Basketball Tournament championship game, 39-37.
Sarah Cato’s grandfather, Ruges Freeman, used to talk about her black ancestors coming to the Illinois Territory in 1818, but the St. Louis woman didn’t get the full story until recently. She was stunned to learn that her great-great-grandfather, Richmond Freeman, was not a slave trying to escape, but a free black man making the long journey from Virginia to St. Clair County on the back of a wagon with a group of pioneers.
Dick's Sporting Goods is coming to Fairview Heights, IL near St. Louis, MO in August 2017. It will occupy the space of the old Sports Authority in the Fairview City Centre shopping area, near Hobby Lobby, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Office Max. What's the next store or restaurant you want to come to the metro-east? Let us know!