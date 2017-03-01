Carriel, Fulton junior high basketball teams make history

Days after Dr. Bill Daily received help from Good Samaritans in East St. Louis, IL, drawing national attention, we asked residents to describe their feelings in a few words. The doctor was on his way to perform emergency heart surgery at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL, when his car hit a pothole and got a flat tire. He got a ride to the hospital from Mike Austin, and Mohanad Nasser helped Daily change his flat tire after the surgery.