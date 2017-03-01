Family's trailer pushed off foundation, destroyed in severe storms

BND reporter Don O'Brien was in Southern Illinois near Ava, IL looking at the aftermath of strong storms that swept through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A trailer on Marlboro Road owned by Brianne Phoenix was pushed off its foundation and destroyed. Fortunately, Brianne, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter went to a relative's house in Steelville, IL to avoid the storms and were not in the structure when it was destroyed.
Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit

Mike Day, the O'Fallon teachers union president, spoke before the District 203 School Board during its special meeting Tuesday night. O’Fallon IL District 203 School Board is voting on deficit-reduction plan for fiscal 2017-18 to address its financial crisis. Options that have been discussed include cuts to administrative and teaching staff and the elimination of the lacrosse and swimming programs.

Tree falls over on power line in Belleville

A tree fell on a power line in the 300 block of Susann Court in Belleville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. The National Weather Service says hail and tornadoes are possible in an area that includes St. Clair County IL, Madison County IL, Clinton County IL and Monroe County IL.

'We are East St. Louis'

Days after Dr. Bill Daily received help from Good Samaritans in East St. Louis, IL, drawing national attention, we asked residents to describe their feelings in a few words. The doctor was on his way to perform emergency heart surgery at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL, when his car hit a pothole and got a flat tire. He got a ride to the hospital from Mike Austin, and Mohanad Nasser helped Daily change his flat tire after the surgery.

Student of the week Alex DiGiovanni

Alex DiGiovanni is a sixth grade student at the Cathedral campus of Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, IL, in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO who helps with the school’s annual auction, plays the clarinet and saxophone, and plans to attend Belleville Althoff Catholic High School.

Sarah Cato talks about her grandfather who settled outside Belleville in 1818

Sarah Cato’s grandfather, Ruges Freeman, used to talk about her black ancestors coming to the Illinois Territory in 1818, but the St. Louis woman didn’t get the full story until recently. She was stunned to learn that her great-great-grandfather, Richmond Freeman, was not a slave trying to escape, but a free black man making the long journey from Virginia to St. Clair County on the back of a wagon with a group of pioneers.

7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

Dick's Sporting Goods is coming to Fairview Heights, IL near St. Louis, MO in August 2017. It will occupy the space of the old Sports Authority in the Fairview City Centre shopping area, near Hobby Lobby, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Office Max. What's the next store or restaurant you want to come to the metro-east? Let us know!

