Family's trailer pushed off foundation, destroyed in severe storms

BND reporter Don O'Brien was in Southern Illinois near Ava, IL looking at the aftermath of strong storms that swept through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A trailer on Marlboro Road owned by Brianne Phoenix was pushed off its foundation and destroyed. Fortunately, Brianne, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter went to a relative's house in Steelville, IL to avoid the storms and were not in the structure when it was destroyed.