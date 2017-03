Family loses home after storms rip through Southern Illinois

A trailer on Marlboro Road near Ava, IL was destroyed by severe storms in Southern Illinois on Feb. 28. The trailer is owned by Brianne Phoenix. She, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter were not in the structure when it was knocked off its foundation and the back wall was torn off. They heeded warnings to get out of the area and went to a relative's house in Steelville, IL.