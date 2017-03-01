Your essential map, guide to metro-east fish fries

It would be nearly impossible to visit every fish fry in the metro-east during the Lenten season. But if you are up for the challenge or willing to try something different over the next 40 days, this list is a decent start.
Going to as many fish fries as possible is seriously a thing. In 2014, the Cod Squad of Columbia visited a different place every Friday during Lent.
That’s a whole lot of fish.
But don’t fret if you’re not into cod. Plenty of places around the metro-east serve catfish, shrimp and walleye, too.
Insider tip: Bring cash.
Fish fries for Ash Wednesday, March 1:
▪ St. Elizabeth Church — 4 to 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. 618-877-3300.
▪ St. Mary Parish — 4 to 7 p.m. St. Mary School, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville.
▪ St. Michael’s Paderborn — 4 to 7 p.m. St. Michael’s Paderborn, 4576 Buss Branch Road, Waterloo. Mass at 7:30 p.m.
Fish fries starting on Friday, March 3:
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate, sandwich. Sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. Support local veterans. 618-539-6095.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Every Friday during Lent. Eat in or carryout.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Cod loins, white fish cut ups with 2 sides, $9. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts. 618-476-1891.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Orchards and Roy-El Fish Fry — 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Dine in and carryout. Every Friday during Lent. 618-233-8921.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carry outs available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ St. Agatha Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Market and Mill St., New Athens. Cod, shrimp, and sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. Henry Parish Lenten Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, baked salmon, sides. Carryouts. 618-233-2423.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Carry out available. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Did we miss one? Is your favorite on the list? Send information to lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Fax to 618-236-9773.
BND reporter Cara Anthony contributed to this report.
