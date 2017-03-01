Cod vs. catfish: An inside look at the Swansea Fish Stand

BND reporter Don O'Brien was in Southern Illinois near Ava, IL looking at the aftermath of strong storms that swept through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A trailer on Marlboro Road owned by Brianne Phoenix was pushed off its foundation and destroyed. Fortunately, Brianne, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter went to a relative's house in Steelville, IL to avoid the storms and were not in the structure when it was destroyed.
Belleville News-Democrat reporter Don O'Brien was in Southern Illinois near Ava, IL looking at the aftermath of strong storms that ripped through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Gary Fults' farm was substantially damaged during the storms. Fults' farm is located about a mile south of Ava, IL in Jackson County.
Mike Day, the O'Fallon teachers union president, spoke before the District 203 School Board during its special meeting Tuesday night. O’Fallon IL District 203 School Board is voting on deficit-reduction plan for fiscal 2017-18 to address its financial crisis. Options that have been discussed include cuts to administrative and teaching staff and the elimination of the lacrosse and swimming programs.
Belleville, IL Mayor Mark Eckert and Belleville, IL City Clerk Dallas Cook are participating in the first mayoral debate forum for the 2017 election as they campaign to be the next mayor of Belleville, IL.
A tree fell on a power line in the 300 block of Susann Court in Belleville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. The National Weather Service says hail and tornadoes are possible in an area that includes St. Clair County IL, Madison County IL, Clinton County IL and Monroe County IL.
Days after Dr. Bill Daily received help from Good Samaritans in East St. Louis, IL, drawing national attention, we asked residents to describe their feelings in a few words. The doctor was on his way to perform emergency heart surgery at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL, when his car hit a pothole and got a flat tire. He got a ride to the hospital from Mike Austin, and Mohanad Nasser helped Daily change his flat tire after the surgery.
Paul Seibert was sworn in Feb. 27 to the St. Clair County, IL county board to replace his wife, Dixie Seibert, who died earlier in February. Paul Seibert was a Belleville City Alderman in Belleville, IL, but resigned after he was appointed by St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.
Alex DiGiovanni is a sixth grade student at the Cathedral campus of Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, IL, who helps with the school's annual auction, plays the clarinet and saxophone, and plans to attend Belleville Althoff Catholic High School.