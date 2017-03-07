Student of the week Olivia Furtell

A Lego building contest held at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show in Belleville IL in St. Clair County IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO was sponsored by the metro-east Bricks 4 Kidz franchise, which is owned by Diane Fefferman. Her company utilizes Lego kits to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) enrichment programs, and provides after-school programs in local school districts.