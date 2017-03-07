Student of the week Olivia Furtell

Olivia Furtell was on a team of girl scouts last year with St. Teresa School who earned their silver award with a project against eating disorders.
AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery

AmeriCorps volunteers helped to clean up Mount Hope Cemetery in Belleville, IL near St. Louis, MO. Belleville AmeriCorps Director Kim Vrooman and Andy Wall, an AmeriCorps member and volunteer coordinator at the Franklin Neighborhood Association, discuss their involvement in cleaning up the cemetery. Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert discusses the city's involvement with Mount Hope Cemetery in southern Illinois.

Lego building contest held at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show

A Lego building contest held at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show in Belleville IL in St. Clair County IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO was sponsored by the metro-east Bricks 4 Kidz franchise, which is owned by Diane Fefferman. Her company utilizes Lego kits to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) enrichment programs, and provides after-school programs in local school districts.

Women in medical research

Lindy Rossow, chair of the Department of Exercise Sciences Lindenwood University, talks about the lack of women being used in medical studies even though that is called for by the National Institute of Health. Through her work and relationships in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, she is crusading to have women in equal numbers in scientific studies.

