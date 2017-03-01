Candidate profile: Bill Hanebutt

Name: William “Bill” Hanebutt
Address: Red Bud
Family: Patty (wife)
Office: Alderman Ward Two
Occupation: Sales
Previous and current offices: Planning Commission, Zoning Administrator and Alderman Ward Two.
Why are you running? I have 30-plus years experience in serving the city through Planning Commission, Zoning Administrator and eight years as Alderman. I have also served our community through involvement in organizations, beautification committee and many other volunteer projects.
What is the most important issue facing the Red Bud City Council? How would you approach it? I feel any issue is important no matter how big or small. However the most important thing to me is to maintain the quality of life we have enjoyed in Red Bud for many years. I would approach any issue the way I have in the past. I would research the topic and gather as much information as possible to make an informed decision.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Must have the passion to do the best for everyone involved. Must be available to everyone in the community, willing to spend the time to make informed decisions and dedicated to the position you hold.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Continue to work with our great staff and department heads to operate as frugally as possible. Keep expenses down so we can continue to provide services and utilities as reasonable as possible.
Why should people vote for me? I have the knowledge, compassion, and experience to fulfill the duties of this office and serve the people of Red Bud.
