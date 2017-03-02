Beloved Peanuts character finds new home outside West End library

Art On The Square's Sculpture in the City program has added a new work outside the West Branch of the Belleville, IL public library on West Main St. Husband and wife Bob and Sarah Heil won the sculpture during a charity auction to benefit students through the Charles Schulz Art Institute. After housing the sculpture on their porch for a number of years, the couple decided to donate Lucy. The 700-pound sculpture, called "Looking for Schroeder," features Peanuts character Lucy dressed in a wedding dress.
Family loses home after storms rip through Southern Illinois

Family's trailer pushed off foundation, destroyed in severe storms

BND reporter Don O'Brien was in Southern Illinois near Ava, IL looking at the aftermath of strong storms that swept through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A trailer on Marlboro Road owned by Brianne Phoenix was pushed off its foundation and destroyed. Fortunately, Brianne, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter went to a relative's house in Steelville, IL to avoid the storms and were not in the structure when it was destroyed.

A look at the storm damage in Southern Illinois

Belleville News-Democrat reporter Don O'Brien was in Southern Illinois near Ava, IL looking at the aftermath of strong storms that ripped through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Gary Fults' farm was substantially damaged during the storms. Fults' farm is located about a mile south of Ava, IL in Jackson County.

St. Clair County officials make their case for sales tax referendums

Business leaders and community members listen to a presentation Wednesday morning on two sales tax referendums that will appear on St. Clair County ballots in the April election. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly and Belleville School District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier spoke at a Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce Issues and Eggs forum at Bellacourt Place.

Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit

Mike Day, the O'Fallon teachers union president, spoke before the District 203 School Board during its special meeting Tuesday night. O’Fallon IL District 203 School Board is voting on deficit-reduction plan for fiscal 2017-18 to address its financial crisis. Options that have been discussed include cuts to administrative and teaching staff and the elimination of the lacrosse and swimming programs.

