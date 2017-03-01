Candidate profile: Jerry “Moe” Cross

Name: Jerry "Moe" Cross
Age: 64
Immediate Family members: Sharon Cross/Spouse Nathan Cross/son Johnathan Cross/son Jillian Cross/granddaughter
Town: Marissa
Office seeking: Marissa Village President (Mayor)
Occupation: Retired UMWA Official
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Village Trustee 1987-1990 Mayor Pro Tem 1990-1991 Mayor 1991-2001 Mayor 2009-present
Why are you running? I’m running for mayor because the Village of Marissa is important to me. I’ve spent my life in this town and have given timeless hours of my time to try and better it. There is still work to be done and I feel I am the best person to see it through. Being retired allows me the freedom to devote even more time to the job. Finally, I enjoy helping people and being mayor gives me the chance to help as many people in the Village as possible.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Marissa? How would you approach it? I think there are a few issues that all dovetail off of each other in importance. Jobs, good housing, and cleaning up the neglected properties all are of importance to the village. Helping the businesses already in Marissa thrive so they can continue to employ and hopefully expand employment is key. Continuing to work with Waste Mgmt., Ameren, and Prairie State in an effort to keep good paying jobs will help retain the population we have currently. Upgrading and/or cleaning up the run down property some owners have will allow for some new housing to be built and increase property values of existing homes. All of these issues tie into each other with keeping the economy of Marissa and the population healthy.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The mayor needs to be a constant promoter of the Village. Understanding budgets, projects, and overall being financially responsible is a must. Listening to the people’s wants, needs, and concerns while trying to do what is best for the majority of the citizens in the Village is also very important.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Learning to use whatever materials, staff, and resources you have available and deploying them in a manner that yields the best bang for your buck is a necessity. Being in a small town you have to be creative at times and also decide which projects will give you that bang knowing that not all of what you might want to do is feasible.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I support the sales tax referendum. I feel this is a better alternative than raising property taxes. I see it as a win for Marissa, because of what will be taxed under the plan. Our police department is always being told it needs to upgrade one thing or another and this will help. The grade school building in our school district is in dire need of repair and with the restrictions on where these funds go, it would allow for both to benefit.
Why should people vote for you? I have the experience necessary to do the job. My track record of leadership, fiscal responsibility, and my commitment to make Marissa a better place to live. I feel I have proven myself to be a good voice of the people of Marissa and there are some tasks that are unfinished that I can best resolve.
