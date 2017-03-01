Candidate Profile: Mark Van Deuson

Name: Mark Van Deuson
Age: 72
Address: Marissa
Family: Wife: Nancy Children: Mark C. Van Deuson and Wendy Flood
Office I am Seeking: Marissa Village Trustee
Occupation: Retired stock broker and investment banker. Currently act as investment adviser for private trusts.
Why are you running? My wife and I love living in Marissa and I believe that with my college degree in public administration and work history in investments can be of great help to the village.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Marissa? How would you approach it?Marissa has a great quality of life and excellent police, fire, and schools. We need to attract more businesses and people to our area. We need to upgrade some of infrastructure, review housing codes and enforcement options and acquire financing to enable civic improvements.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking,what would it say?The “job description” is to review policies and procedures of village and initiate new programs to insure that the goals of the city management and those of the citizens are the same and that there is effective communication between city management and the community as to those goals.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality?Having not yet reviewed all operating budgets unfair to comment at this time.
In St. Clair County, There will be votes for two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums Referendum on school facility costs — based on my current information — is lacking as the final use of funds appear to be vague and nonspecific and would oppose until further review. The public safety is more detailed as to exact use benefits would support. Important to remember that if both pass that would create a 2 percent increase in tax and could put some parts of St. Claire County in over a 10 percent sale tax rate on most items not including food and car sales.
Why should people vote for you? I have extensive experience in both public and corporate management and can bring a new set of skills and outlook as well as a very high level of commitment and energy.
Comments