Candidate Profile: Chad Easton

Name: Chad Easton
Age: 36
Address: Marissa
Family: Wife: Jessica Easton (36) Son: Alec Seiber (16) Son: Isaiah Easton (10)
Office I am Seeking: Marissa Village Trustee
Occupation: Conductor, Alton And Southern Railway Co. No Previous elected offices ran for or served on
Why are you running? I am running for Village Trustee Because I care about this community and the people in it. When I married my wife (Jessica Cahoon) and moved to Marissa I knew nobody, this community welcomed me with open arms. From the friends I made when I joined the all volunteer fire department and worked beside some of the most selfless men and women in this community risking their lives and sacrificing time with their families to keep us all safe. To the city workers that always have a smile, a kind word, or just a wave as they work tirelessly in an often thankless job to ensure our parks, roads, and trash service are top notch. To the parents and volunteer coaches I’ve met spending those hot summer evening at the ball diamonds watching our children play together and grow together, although those times flew by it is those moments to cherish in raising a family. I want this village to thrive and grow as a community and in order for that to happen we need people to care about it and work together as one. I want to do my part to serve Marissa, the small town I call home.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Marissa? How would you approach it?In my opinion there are several issues facing the Village of Marissa. One of the biggest is home ownership. We need quality affordable homes available to people so they can establish roots in this community. When I first moved here my wife and I rented a mobile home at the south end of town. We saved money for a couple years and began to look for a place we could call ours. We knew we wanted to make Marissa home but were unable to find anything so we rented a house on the north end of town. Thinking ownership in Marissa was out we started looking toward neighboring communities to put down roots. By pure luck a house 3 doors down from us was getting ready to hit the market. We jumped on it! Marissa almost lost my family due to housing and I’m sure others have moved out for this very reason. If elected I believe this is a real issue that we must all as elected officials explore and research to find an affordable solution
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking,what would it say? Attention!!! Small town in need of dedicated self starter. Willing to work well with others. Must be able to listen to all sides and form a view that is not self serving but one that best benefits the village as a whole. Cannot have an agenda or underlying motive as reason to run but rather a love for this community and a willingness and want to see it succeed another 150 years.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I really feel that our Village leaders have done an excellent job keeping cost in our town down. Just like your families sitting at the kitchen table preparing a budget and paying bills, you’re continually looking for ways to save. As should our elected officials, sometimes the hard part is cost versus reward. We need to make every tax dollar work for the people of this community. If elected I promise to make sure that happens.
In St. Clair County, There will be votes for two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Do I like taxes, No!! Do I think we pay to much for what we get in return, Yes!! Are they necessary, absolutely!! I feel honestly about doing everything we can not to raise taxes. Taxes are the revenue stream that provide services for the good of all citizens. It starts local in our village. Do I want great schools with the best facilities and brightest teachers teaching in our community? Of course I do!! Do I want our police force to have all the equipment and training available to them to protect the people in the Village of Marissa? Of course I do!! I think those are things everyone can agree on. Where people disagree on these issues is how to pay for them. I understand sometimes as a last resort it is necessary to raise new revenue streams to pay for things. but who decides this? The answer is you the voter. That’s why it is important for the people requesting the tax increase to make their plea to the people and show that all other means to make cuts and re-allocate money has taken place. And crucial that voters are involved in the process to make informed decisions. I don’t know what the right answer is for St. Clair County. But I know it is up to every voter to decide what they think is best.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for someone that they feel has the best interest of the Village of Marissa at heart. I believe that I am that person. It would be an honor to serve the people of this great Village. I would sincerely appreciate your vote on April 4th.
