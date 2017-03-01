Candidate profile: Julie Clark

Name: Julie Clark
Age: 58
Immediate Family members: Stan —husband. Four Children: Andy (Ericka), Jassen (Sarah), Beth (Chad), Brooke (Travis) 9 Grandchildren: Zakk, Mackenzie, Marisa, Brock, Hartman, Grace, Sloane, Windsor and Gavin
Town: Maryville
Office seeking: Maryville Village Trustee
Occupation: Producer for Bob Ricker State Farm
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: No previous elected positions.
Why are you running? I am interested in the business of the community but have never been able to participate in other communities because I lived outside of the city limits.
What is the most important issue facing the Maryville Village Board? How would you approach it? Some planned projects have been put on hold due to cuts in the Illinois State Budget. I have twenty-five years experience as a grant writer and feel that I could assist in seeking other funding sources for some projects.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A Maryville Village Trustee is a member of the official governing board of the Village and will hear and address the general concerns of the public, enacts resolutions and ordinances, adopt policies and an annual budget. A trustee also ensures all areas of the village are being maintained and cared for including roads, parks and village properties.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I have been reading the minutes to the Maryville Village Board meetings for several years and have attended many of the board meetings. I believe that the current board has performed very well in this area looking at each issue carefully and acquiring any needed funding prior to moving forward with a project. I would continue in the same manner.
Why should people vote for you? I have been involved in the community for a number of years serving on several committees: Maryville Outreach Center Board: 2007- present Zoning Board of Appeals: 2011 - present Parks & Recreation Committee: 2016-present I am also a member and past president of the Maryville Kiwanis Club. I have worked on numerous projects within the community. I am an organized person and am known for getting things done.
