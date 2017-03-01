Candidate Profile: Gary Kee

Name: Gary L. Kee
Age: 62
Immediate Family members: Jan
Town: Maryville, Illinois
Office seeking: Village Trustee
Occupation: Retired Chemical Worker
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: New to politics.
Why are you running? Maryville is a great place to live, it has made great strides in both population growth and increased business, I would like to be involved with it's future progress to help it continue on a positive pathway.
What is the most important issue facing the Maryville Village Board? How would you approach it? Continue to keep Maryville a safe place to live and provide all village services within budget, I would do all I can to help our Village remain one of the safest, and cleanest places to live in the area.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Able to make tough decisions, be fair in all aspects of the job, do what is best for the people of the Village and the Village it's self.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Take multiple bids on services and materials, looking at both costs and quality of each.
Why should people vote for you? I would be a new voice with a new look in city politics, I would give the position all I could to help the Village grow and stay within budget. I would work for the people of the Village.
