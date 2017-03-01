Belleville West student might have case of mumps

A Belleville West High School student might have a case of the mumps, officials reported Wednesday.
The student’s doctor is waiting on test results, Principal Rich Mertens wrote in a letter.
“At this time, we do not have results from the tests; however; as a precautionary measure, this message is being delivered to all of our students, families, and staff at Belleville West,” Mertens wrote in his letter.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that while mumps is not common, outbreaks usually occur when people spend a long period of time in close contact with someone infected — classrooms, sports teams, etc.
Most people who come done with the mumps recover in a few weeks, the CDC reported, although the illness can potentially be serious in adults.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen salivary glands.
An Alton elementary student was just diagnosed with mumps in mid February.
