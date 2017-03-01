Ameren Illinois hopes to have all power restored Wednesday night

Ameren Illinois is finishing its restoration work in central and southern Illinois after severe weather rocked the region with thunderstorms, high winds and in some cases, tornadoes.
A news release from the company stated more than 750 field and support employees were working in the affected areas. Officials anticipate that the majority of the remaining customers should see their power restored Wednesday night.
Those crews have restored power to 43,200 customers since 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“The extensive tree damage has been a significant challenge for our crews," Richard J. Mark, president and Chairman of Ameren Illinois, said in the release. “In situations like this, we concentrate first on restoring power to critical facilities. We then prioritize our efforts by repairing large transmission lines, then distribution lines and feeder circuits that bring power to neighborhoods and customer premises. All of our customers can be assured that we will get to everyone as quickly and safely as possible.”
Most customers should be restored this evening. Damaged weatherheads must be repaired by qualified electrician before service restoration. pic.twitter.com/E0FaF3Vfq9— Ameren Illinois (@AmerenIllinois) March 1, 2017
The Ottawa and Carbondale areas sustained the most damage, the release stated. Tornadoes knocked down power poles, power lines and a large transmission line in the LaSalle area.
Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center Tuesday afternoon to coordinate response efforts.
Here is foundation that Brianne Phoenix's house used to sit on. The residence on Marlboro Road near Ava is destroyed. pic.twitter.com/YCQHy1PhSl— Don O'Brien (@DOBrienBND) March 1, 2017
The release said because they are privately owned, those customers who have experienced damage to their weatherhead or meter box must have them repaired by a licensed electrician before Ameren service can be restored.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments