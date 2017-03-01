Illinois town in Trump territory backed a detained immigrant, and now he’s coming home

A 38-year-old Mexican restaurant manager from West Frankfort was released on bond Wednesday in St. Louis after being detained by federal immigration officials last month.
WSIL Channel 3 reports that Carlos Hernandez Pacheco walked out of the Robert A. Young Federal building, “hugged a friend and then hoped in a limo to ride back to West Frankfort.”
The Associated Press reported that Pacheco’s southern Illinois community — who solidly backed Trump for president — rallied behind the immigrant after he was arrested Feb. 9 for being in the country illegally.
He came to the U.S. in the 1990s; however, his wife and three children are U.S. citizens.
WSIL reported that Pacheco’s hearing ended at 2 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after that his friends posted a $3,000 bond and he was on his way home.
West Frankfort residents and officials praised the man for his “robust civic involvement.” The AP reported that several people, including the mayor and police chief, have written letters in support for Pacheco.
