Belleville police find dog that had been stabbed multiple times

Belleville police are asking for the community’s help in a disturbing case of animal cruelty.
Captain John Moody said a city worker called the department at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday to report a dead dog found in a wooded area in the 400 block of Catawba Avenue.
The dog was found with a plastic bag tied around his neck and appeared to have been strangled. He had suffered multiple stab wounds to his sides, legs and chest.
“Basically, this is very disturbing cruelty to an animal and we are looking for the help of the community,” Moody said.
He said the dog was possibly a pit bull mix, black in color with a white markings starting from his chin and running down the center to his underbelly. He also had traces of white one of his left paw.
“We are investigating this as a cruelty to animal case,” Moody said. “... We are not releasing photos ... It’s to a degree that is very disturbing.”
Anybody with information about this incident or the owner of the dog shouldcall Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments