After a turbulent week, a lovely forecast looms for weekend

After a bumpy weather start to March, a pattern of sunny, dry days are in store for the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s the seven-day forecast:
Today ... Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 61.
