Did you love Fischer’s Restraurant? Today’s your chance to buy it.

The site of an iconic Belleville restaurant could be under new ownership as early as Thursday. Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St., will go on the auction block at 1 p.m. Thursday. The auction will be held at the former restaurant site.
Allan Auction Service will conduct the auction. The 30,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet center is on about 3 acres and has 258 feet of frontage on West Main Street.
“This is a turn-key restaurant and banquet center that has tons of potential,” is how the auction company describes Fischer’s.
Fischer’s, which had been owned by the family for more than 80 years, closed on Feb. 15. Annette Allan and Kathy Bingheim, the sisters who owned the restaurant, announced in January that the restaurant would be closing. The restaurant was run for many years by their father, Kenny Fischer, the longtime Belleville restaurateur and civic leader who died Jan. 18, 2016, at 84.
