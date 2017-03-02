Victim of fatal stabbing in Granite City is ID’d

The Madison County Coroner released the identity of the man who died after he was stabbed in Granite City on Wednesday night.
Michael Ryan, 51, of Granite City died in the emergency department of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
Ryan died of a single stab wound to his chest, an autopsy revealed.
“Routine toxicology testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol remains pending at this time,” the release stated.
According to a news release Thursday morning from the Granite City Police Department, police were still investigating what happened about 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue. Officers have arrested one person in connection to the stabbing and police said they were not looking for any additional suspects.
Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office officials said the charges would not be filed until Friday afternoon. The identity of the suspect will also be released at that time.
Ryan’s funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wojstrom Funeral Home, of Pontoon Beach, the coroner’s release stated.
