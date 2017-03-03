Chilly temps will give way to a warmer weekend

You’ll need your winter jacket today, but you’ll be able to hang it back up in the closet for the weekend, as temperatures are expected to reach close to 70 on Saturday and up to the mid-60s on Sunday.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight...Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday...Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday...A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Monday Night...A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night...Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday...Sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night...Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Comments