New BVPD exercise room equipped with drug forfeiture assets and contributions

Detective Tim Crimm (foreground) works out on an exercise machine as MSgt. Bill Herling (right) walks carrying weights. In background jogging on a treadmill is Det. Elizabeth Sandy. They were exercising Thursday afternoon at the Belleville Police department's new exercise room. The equipment was obtained without the use of taxpayer dollars; contributions from the police benevolent fund and drug forfeiture assets were used instead.
MSgt. Bill Herling exercises Thursday afternoon at the Belleville Police department's new exercise room.
Det. Tim Crimm lifts weights Thursday afternoon at the Belleville Police department's new exercise room.
Belleville Police Capt. John Moody inside the Belleville Police department's new exercise room which he helped set up.
