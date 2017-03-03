Things to do: Fasten your seat belt, it could be a dirty weekend with books

This weekend, Mother Nature presents some of us with a cruel irony: Go outside and enjoy the lovely expected 60-degree temperatures, but do it while facing what Accuweather calls “high” tree pollen counts.
If that drives you inside, consider an Oscar powerhouse. “All About Eve” is playing on select movie screens on Sunday and Wednesday. It won six of the 14 Oscars it was nominated for, although Bette Davis and Anne Baxter both lost for Best Actress that year to Judy Holliday for “Born Yesterday”. (A little newbie film called “La La Land” joins “All About Eve” and “Titanic” for the most category nominations at 14.)
Look for a very young Marilyn Monroe wondering why men look like unhappy rabbits, in a role for which Angela Lansbury was also considered.
Out and about, we over these five options to keep your weekend busy.
Dirt under the nails
Area nurseries are considering putting out some plants, but the O’Fallon Garden Club knows cleaning up comes first. They’re having a cleanup day and welcome all workers at the Community Garden from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the garden, 549 East State Street in O’Fallon. Bring your own gloves for a work morning at the garden, which boasts a butterfly garden, perennial beds and a community garden that has donated more than 10,000 pounds of food over four years.
For for information about the O’Fallon Garden Club, go to www.ofallongardenclub.com; to get a raised garden bed at the garden for $40 a year, call 618-624-0139 or email gardenbeds@sbglobal.net.
Home Show
The Home Show continues at the Belleville Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Representatives from more than 100 local companies will be there, and they’ll also have a contractor re-sale til 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Which is all quite lovely, but it’s awesome that there will be a LEGO building contest for the 5-8 and 9-12 age groups both days, which is free and has prizes. Go to http://www.hbaswil.org/homeshow.php for registration details. Not so awesome: Cutting off the age limit at 12, instead of, say, 102.
Admission is $6 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Save a dollar by bringing in a canned good to benefit area food pantries or donation of linens, toiletries and cleaning supplies for the Violence Prevention Center.
As part of the Home Show at the Belleville Fairgrounds, children will be participating in a Lego home-building contest on Saturday, March 4. Registeration for ages 5-8 starts at 11 a.m. The contest starts at 11:30 a.m. with the judging at 12:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place within each age group. Another contest for ages 9-12 starts at 2 p.m. with registration. The actual contest begins at 2:30 p.m. with the judging at 3:15 p.m. Children have 45 minutes to complete their homes. The contest is being overseen by Bricks 4 Kidz.
Read a book
The O’Fallon Public Library at 120 Civic Place in O’Fallon has a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sponsored by Friends of the O’Fallon Public Libary, proceeds from gently used books, CDs and DVDs will benefit the library. Call 618-632-3783 for more information.
Be a good constituent
State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, East St. Louis, will be at Sweet Katie Bee’s at 212 E. State Street in O’Fallon from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday to answer questions. She took office in January and is a primary sponsor on 11 bills, most of which are now in committee. She sits on six committees, including Police & First Responders and appropriations to elementary and secondary education. For more information, call 618-646-9557.
Trivia
▪ “The Purrfect Pawty” Trivia will benefit the Clinton County Humane Society. Trivia starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 575 N. Main St, Breese. It’s $125 per table, 8 person team maximum and trivia includes 50/50 and silent auctions. After the trivia, comedy by Jerry Wahl and Joe “the Animal” Lancey. Proceeds benefit the Clinton County Humane Society. 618-526-4500.
▪ The 12th Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction at Madison County Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, benefits the Friends of Madison County Child Advocacy Center. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, and features a silent auction with donations from local businesses.
Comments