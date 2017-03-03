Metro-East News

March 3, 2017 10:14 AM

Marissa woman missing since late Thursday night

News-Democrat

A woman from Marissa was reported missing late Thursday night.

Crystal Copple, 26, was reported missing by a friend around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

After the report was called in, officers searched for her through locating her cell phone, once at 1:20 a.m. and again at 4:00 a.m., Fleshren said, but though her phone pinged to Marissa, officials still were unable to find it or Copple.

The Sheriff’s Department asked that anyone with information on Copple’s whereabouts call 618-277-3500.

