Clinton County pork producer named president of national council

Ken Maschhoff, a longtime pork producer from southern Illinois, was named president of the National Pork Producers Council on Friday.
Maschhoff is a fifth-generation pork producer from Carlyle and chairman of the Maschhoff Family Foods Board of Directors. He previously served on the Illinois Pork Producers Association board of directors and serves as director of the national council’s board in addition to serving on boards for various organizations, including Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in Hoffman, Potter Electric and First Light USA. He previously served on the board of directors for Midland States Bank and Midland States Bancorp Inc.
“I am extremely honored to serve as the president of the National Pork Producers Council,” Maschhoff said in a prepared statement. “Over the years, I have stood alongside my fellow producers as we have celebrated our successes and weathered our industry lows. I continue to witness firsthand how much our industry continues to evolve, and I will work hard as the next president of NPPC to see that our industry continues thriving.”
Maschhoff is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where he received a bachelor of science degree in animal industries. As an alumnus, he received the Service to Agriculture award from the university’s College of Agriculture Sciences in 2005. He is also a graduate of the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program.
Maschhoff Family Foods is the parent company of The Maschhoffs, LLC, which focuses on pork production. Under Maschhoff’s direction, the company has grown to become the largest family-owned hog production company in North America, producing more than 5 million market hogs per year through a network of more than 500 independent partners. The company operates in nine states and produces enough pork to feed 16 million consumer households each year.
Based in Washington D.C., the National Pork Producers Council advocates for its members on legislative and public policy issues, according to its website.
