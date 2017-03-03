Live coverage: High school basketball

EJ Liddell talks about 43-point game. The Belleville IL West High School Maroons defeated the Belleville IL East High School Lancers 89-73 in an IHSA Class 4A regional high school boys basketball game played in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
Kerion Chairs talks about scoring 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday in regional win over Althoff. The East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers defeated the Belleville Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders 60-68 in an IHSA class 4A Bellevi
Edwardsville High School senior Makenzie Silvey scored 18 and classmate Criste'on Water had a double-double to lead the Tigers to a win over Lisle Benet Academy at the and the Bloomington Class 4A Girls Basketball Super-Sectional. The Tigers will be at th
The Okawville IL High School Rockets defeated the Carrollton IL High School Hawks 62-36 in an Illinois High School Association (IHSA) boys basketball game in Okawville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
The Alton IL Marquette Catholic High School Explorers defeated the Wesclin IL Senior High School Warriors 43-29 in an IHSA Class 2A Nashville Sectional in a high school boys basketball game played in Nashville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
