March 3, 2017 5:19 PM

Live coverage: High school basketball

Follow live coverage of high school basketball from BND staffers:

Live Blog #618hoops
East St. Louis senior talks about big performance in win over Althoff

Kerion Chairs talks about scoring 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday in regional win over Althoff. The East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers defeated the Belleville Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders 60-68 in an IHSA class 4A Bellevi

dwilhelm@bnd.com

Edwardsville seniors lead Tigers to state

Edwardsville High School senior Makenzie Silvey scored 18 and classmate Criste'on Water had a double-double to lead the Tigers to a win over Lisle Benet Academy at the and the Bloomington Class 4A Girls Basketball Super-Sectional. The Tigers will be at th

Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com

Okawville Rockets knock off Carrollton to reach Class 1A sectional final

The Okawville IL High School Rockets defeated the Carrollton IL High School Hawks 62-36 in an Illinois High School Association (IHSA) boys basketball game in Okawville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

nsanders@bnd.com

Marquette Explorers knock off Wesclin to reach sectional title game

The Alton IL Marquette Catholic High School Explorers defeated the Wesclin IL Senior High School Warriors 43-29 in an IHSA Class 2A Nashville Sectional in a high school boys basketball game played in Nashville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

nsanders@bnd.com

