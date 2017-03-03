Belleville police question persons of interest in dog’s slaying

Belleville police have identified two persons of interest in the case of a dog found stabbed multiple times in the 400 block of Catawba Avenue.
Capt. John Moody said the two people were questioned by detectives Friday evening.
The dog, a pit bull mix, was found with a plastic bag tied around its neck and appeared to have been strangled. The dog had suffered multiple stab wounds to its sides, legs and chest.
Belleville police are looking for the canine’s owner. They said the dog was a 1- to 2-year-old female black pit bull mix with white coloration under the chin, stomach and paws.
Police said the dog was “seemingly well fed,” and its nails had been painted yellow and pink.
No charges have been filed.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
