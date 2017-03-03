Family escapes Collinsville fire through window; heroic passers-by help 88-year-old woman escape

A Collinsville family avoided serious injury after a three-alarm fire Friday night.
The porch on a house in the 400 block of South Hesperia Street caught fire that was aided by straw that had been laid down for an outdoor camp that forced the family to escape through a window.
Two passers-by helped pull an 88-year-old woman through the window.
Everyone is accounted for and the fire has been mostly put out.
Neighbor Mike Hensler says he has known the five people who live in the house for 35 years.
