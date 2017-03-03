Firefighters battle flames at Collinsville house fire

Art On The Square's Sculpture in the City program has added a new work outside the West Branch of the Belleville, IL public library on West Main St. Husband and wife Bob and Sarah Heil won the sculpture during a charity auction to benefit students through the Charles Schulz Art Institute. After housing the sculpture on their porch for a number of years, the couple decided to donate Lucy. The 700-pound sculpture, called "Looking for Schroeder," features Peanuts character Lucy dressed in a wedding dress.