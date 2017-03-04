Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire

Lindy Rossow, chair of the Department of Exercise Sciences Lindenwood University, talks about the lack of women being used in medical studies even though that is called for by the National Institute of Health. Through her work and relationships in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, she is crusading to have women in equal numbers in scientific studies.
Los Gauchos Parrilla Argentina opened about a month ago, after operating it as a food truck for more than five years. Owners Oscar and Ainara Farina moved to the metro-east when they settled in Caseyville, IL, for her job with the Coast Guard, and Oscar is finally getting to join the rest of his family in food service with the opening of Los Gauchos.
O’Fallon District 203 called an emergency meeting for Thursday in O’Fallon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO after the school board voted this week to cut $1 million from next year’s budget. Students are protesting the cuts, which would eliminate the equivalent of several full-time teaching positions.
Around 250 people attended the annual St. Clair County IL health summit held at the Four Points Sheraton Conference Center in Fairview Heights, IL, located in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. The keynote speaker was Tyler Norris.
Allan Auction Service conducted the sale of iconic Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville, IL. The auction started at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2. The auctioneer started off trying to get a bid of $1.5 million. The 30,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet center is on about 3 acres and has 258 feet of frontage on West Main Street.
The Fiber Arts group that meets at Westfield Manor, an independent living facility in Belleville, IL, creates a variety of items such as quilts, hats and scarves that they donate to many causes. Nearly everything the group makes is from donated materials. Their common mission is to keep busy and give away whatever they make.
Art On The Square's Sculpture in the City program has added a new work outside the West Branch of the Belleville, IL public library on West Main St. Husband and wife Bob and Sarah Heil won the sculpture during a charity auction to benefit students through the Charles Schulz Art Institute. After housing the sculpture on their porch for a number of years, the couple decided to donate Lucy. The 700-pound sculpture, called "Looking for Schroeder," features Peanuts character Lucy dressed in a wedding dress.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.