Here’s the scoop on when local ice cream stands open for spring

If you think ice cream stands around the metro-east only offer classic flavors, think again — and grab a spoon.
From Belleville to Caseyville, local businesses have come up with creative flavors for the spring season.
How does fudgy cake custard sound? That was one of the most popular flavors last year at Bobby’s Frozen Custard. The Maryville shop is known for its creative menu.
“We work with a bakery,” said owner Bobby Kozyak. “He’s always in the lab trying to come up with something new.”
Custard lovers can expect more innovative options this year. (Let’s keep our fingers crossed for something that includes chocolate.) The custard shop opens at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. But if you can’t wait that long, check out this list of places to go for ice cream around the metro-east.
▪ Dairy Haven is open. Located at 112 N Main St. in Caseyville, the stand is open from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call (618) 345-8866. Insider tip: Bring cash.
▪ Ice Cream Heaven is open. Located at 913 Sherman St. in Belleville, the stand is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, (618) 698-4077.
▪ Dairy Freeze is open. Located at 250 St. Louis Road in Collinsville, the stand is open from 1 to 9 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call (618) 346-8313.
▪ Annie’s Frozen Custard is open. Located at 245 S Buchanan St. in Edwardsville, the stand is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call (618) 656-0289.
▪ Northside Dairy Haven is open. Located at 1902 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, the stand is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (618) 656-9233.
▪ I Scream U Scream opens at noon today. Located at 214 W. State St. in O’Fallon, the stand is open from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (618) 622-1777.
▪ White Cottage opens at 11 a.m. Monday. Located at 102 Lebanon Ave. in Belleville, the stand is open from from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Monday. For more information, call (618) 234-1120.
▪ Bobby’s Frozen Custard opens at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Located at 2525 N. Center St. in Maryville, the stand is open from 11:30 am. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (618) 345-3002.
