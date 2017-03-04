Metro-East News

Weather forecast: It’s shaping up to be a nice weekend

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

