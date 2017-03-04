University of Illinois student dead after fall from balcony

A student at the University of Illinois died after falling from a balcony Friday night.
The Champaign News-Gazette reported that police responded to East John Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. They found the victim, 23-year-old Jonathan Morales, unresponsive. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he died at 11:50 p.m.
Police said the student’s fall appears to be an accident.
Morales was from Franklin Park, which is near Chicago, and was majoring in communications, according to the newspaper.
Friday was Unofficial St. Patrick's Day at the university, an event that draws thousands of college-age students to Campustown bars and house parties.
Police asked that anyone with information contact Champaign Police at 351-4545 or call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.
