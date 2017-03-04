Suspect to be charged in Bellville dog stabbing

Charges were expected to be filed Saturday afternoon in the case of a dead dog found stabbed and strangled in Belleville.
The dog was found Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Catawba Avenue by a Belleville city worker. The dog had a plastic bag tied around its neck and had been stabbed in its neck, sides and legs.
The female black pit bull mix was 1 to 2 years old with white patches under its chin, stomach and paws. The dog was seemingly well-fed and its nails were painted yellow and pink, police said. The dog likely was wearing a black leather collar and a white flea collar — the collars were found near the dog’s body.
During a preliminary examination at a local veterinarian, it was found the dog was not spayed but had not had puppies.
The dog underwent a necropsy to determine the cause of death.
Belleville Police Capt. John Moody said Friday night two suspects were in custody and were being questioned by detectives.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
