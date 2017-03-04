Kids get creative at Lego building contest

Other activities at the Lego building contest included this Lego Spin Art coloring station. A small Lego motor spinned a paper plate as youngsters used a variety of colored markers to make concentric circles of artwork.
Madelyn Edler, 7 of St. Jacob, snaps a piece into place on her Lego house during the construction contest at the Home Show at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. She won first place in the 5 to 8 year-old age category. The contest was sponsored by the metro-east Bricks 4 Kidz franchise, which is owned by Diane Fefferman. Her company utilizes Lego kits to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) enrichment programs, and provides after-school programs in local school districts. She also provides camps and Scout workshops, birthday parties, and other events. The top three finishers in each age group won gift certificates to Bricks 4 Kidz and got trophies - which were of course made using Lego blocks.
Wyatt Robinson, 7 of Belleville, attaches a piece to his house during the Lego house-building contest at the Home Show at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. He was competing in the 5 to 8 year-old age category. The contest was sponsored by the metro-east Bricks 4 Kidz franchise, which is owned by Diane Fefferman. Her company utilizes Lego kits to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) enrichment programs, and provides after-school programs in local school districts. She also provides camps and Scout workshops, birthday parties, and other events. The top three finishers in each age group won gift certificates to Bricks 4 Kidz and got trophies - which were of course made using Lego blocks.
Makenna Edler, 5 (left), and her sister Madelyn Edler, 7, both of St. Jacob, assemble Lego structures during a contest at the Home Show on Saturday at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. Makenna won second place, and Madelyn won first place in the 5 to 8 year-old age group. Third place went to Keirstyn Troesser of Peoria (not shown). The contest was sponsored by the metro-east Bricks 4 Kidz franchise, which is owned by Diane Fefferman. Her company utilizes Lego kits to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) enrichment programs, and provides after-school programs in local school districts. She also provides camps and Scout workshops, birthday parties, and other events. The top three finishers in each group won gift certificates to Bricks 4 Kidz and got trophies - which were of course made using Lego blocks.
Closeup of the first-place trophy for the construction contest winner, made entirely out of Lego blocks.
Wyatt Robinson, 7 of Belleville, searches for the right size and color piece to continue building his Lego house during the contest at the Home Show at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. He was competing in the 5 to 8 year-old age category.
