Lego building contest held at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show

A Lego building contest held at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show in Belleville IL in St. Clair County IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO was sponsored by the metro-east Bricks 4 Kidz franchise, which is owned by Diane Fefferman. Her company utilizes Lego kits to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) enrichment programs, and provides after-school programs in local school districts.
Los Gauchos Parrilla Argentina restaurant now open

Los Gauchos Parrilla Argentina opened about a month ago, after operating it as a food truck for more than five years. Owners Oscar and Ainara Farina moved to the metro-east when they settled in Caseyville, IL, for her job with the Coast Guard, and Oscar is finally getting to join the rest of his family in food service with the opening of Los Gauchos.

O'Fallon high school students protest District 203 budget cuts

O’Fallon District 203 called an emergency meeting for Thursday in O’Fallon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO after the school board voted this week to cut $1 million from next year’s budget. Students are protesting the cuts, which would eliminate the equivalent of several full-time teaching positions.

Belleville's iconic Fischer's Restaurant gets $800K offer

Allan Auction Service conducted the sale of iconic Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville, IL. The auction started at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2. The auctioneer started off trying to get a bid of $1.5 million. The 30,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet center is on about 3 acres and has 258 feet of frontage on West Main Street.

