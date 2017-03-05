Ice cream stand moves to Belleville from O’Fallon

Kim Missey, owner of a seasonal ice cream stand, has moved the business to a new location in Belleville from O’Fallon.
Ice Cream Heaven opened on Wednesday at 913 Sherman St., and is scheduled to close for the season on Sept. 30, Missey said.
“I like the location here,” Missey said.
Missey moved from her O’Fallon location because of issues with her landlord.
Missey lives in O’Fallon with her husband, Steve. They had run their ice cream stand for 27 years.
For more information about Ice Cream Heaven, call 618-698-4077.
Copper Fire restaurant planned
A new restaurant is planned in the space that previously had Quiznos and Junction Coffee & Frozen Yogurt in downtown Belleville.
Copper Fire Bar and Eatery is expected to open in the late spring at 200 E. Main St. and will be open for lunch, dinner and late-night entertainment.
The restaurant’s owners are Mark Eichholz, the owner of O’Fallon Electric; his wife, Renae Eichholz; their son, Brett Eichholz; and Jeff Voyles.
Copper Fire will offer a contemporary American cuisine, Voyles has said. The menu will be “chef inspired” and will feature both unique and recognizable items.
Steakhouse in Collinsville
A Colton’s Steak House and Grill is under construction at the former Ponderosa location along Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville.
The 7,220-square-foot restaurant is expected to open in May and have about 100 employees, said David Bookless, the community development director for Collinsville.
The value of the construction work is about $1.95 million, Bookless said.
Colton’s Steak House is a chain of restaurants with locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Award for local bank
TheBANK of Edwardsville won an Arcus Award from the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce at the chamber’s annual awards ceremony Feb. 23.
TheBANK won in the “Achievement in Inclusion and Talent Attraction” category for its Fairmont City Center. The Achievement Inclusion and Talent Attraction honor recognizes an organization for providing leadership through the creation of a program or initiative that promotes a diverse and global workforce and increases opportunities for individuals and businesses.
The Fairmont City Center, which opened in 2015, is the first fully bilingual bank in the St. Louis area, and serves a community that is 70 percent Hispanic and where nearly 40 percent of the residents live below the poverty level.
In 2016, TheBANK of Edwardsville received a Community Commitment Award in the “Nontraditional Borrower and Unbanked” category from the American Bankers Association.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
BND reporter Mike Koziatek contributed to this report.
