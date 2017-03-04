ATV crash near St. Libory sends 3 to hospital

Three people were sent to area hospitals Saturday evening after their two all-terrain vehicles crashed into one another on Venedy Road, about two miles north of St. Libory.
St. Libory Fire Department personnel arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m., approximately seven minutes after being dispatched. Chief Casey Trentman said he could not describe the victims involved in the crash, though he said all three were conscious by the time they were transported away. Two people were on one ATV and a third was driving a second ATV alone when they collided.
One victim was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, and the other two were transported to area hospitals via Medstar EMS.
The cause of the crash on the rural two-lane road was unknown as of 7:30 p.m., Trentman said, though authorities were working to determine what happened.
