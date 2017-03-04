Expect lane restrictions on Illinois Route 157 until June

Road work on Illinois Route 157, also known as Bluff Road, in Glen Carbon, will cause lane restrictions from March 6 to June 1, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Restrictions just north of Illinois Route 162 are necessary for intersection and drainage improvements at the intersection of Route 157 and Main Street. The improvements will allow crews to construct a fourth leg to the intersection.
The work could cause delays, so motorists should use alternate routes when possible. The department urges motorists to be patient, reduce their speed, obey all warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near work zones.
