This Glen Carbon duo operates a cycling room and fitness center

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire

1:05 Firefighters battle blaze in Collinsville

1:03 Collinsville Fire Chief Kevin Edmond discusses house fire

1:54 Firefighters battle flames at Collinsville house fire

0:35 Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.