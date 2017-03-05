Missouri troopers injured in early morning crash near St. Louis

Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning after a semi crashed into a squad car they were sitting in, according to several St. Louis television reports.
Fox 2 reported that the crash took place around 7 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Interstate 270 interchange. There were two patrol vehicles on the side of the road. The troopers had just finished a traffic stop and were in one of the vehicles when a semi hit the two squad cars and overturned. The troopers were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening. There was no word on the condition of the truck driver, Fox 2 reported.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
