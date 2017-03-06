St. Louis Zoo in running for most popular in U.S. Here’s how you can help.

Do you love the St. Louis Zoo? Here’s your chance to help the zoo earn its place at the top of a poll being conducted by USA Today, which is trying to identify America’s most popular zoo.
Voting in USA Today’s Best Readers’ Choice Awards Program contest for zoos started Monday and runs through March 27 at 11 a.m. Voters will be able to cast one vote per day. Winners will be announced March 31. All of the finalists are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and were hand-picked by a panel of zoo and family travel experts.
Last year, the St. Louis Zoo was named the No. 1 free attraction in the nation by USA Today.
In its description of the St. Louis Zoo for this year’s contest, USA Today reported: “Situated within the nation’s largest urban park, the free-to-the-public St. Louis Zoo features a stunning diversity of animals — more than 600 species in total. The zoo is divided into six zones, including Lakeside Crossing where the award-winning Sea Lion Sound combines a stellar exhibit experience with educational presentations and shows. At River’s Edge, visitors journey along the Amazon backwaters in South America, through the African savanna, across North American wetlands and deep into an Asian forest to see everything from hippos, African dogs and hyenas to giant anteaters and Andean bears.”
Admission has been free at the zoo, located in Forest Park, since its founding in 1910. The zoo is open every day of the year except Christmas and New Year’s Day. The zoo attracts about 3.2 million visitors each year.
