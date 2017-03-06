Collinsville candidates to speak at forum Tuesday

Collinsville township and city council candidates will debate Tuesday at the Gateway Center.
The local candidate forum will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Township and city council candidates will participate formally; all other local candidates are invited. Moderator will be Jed Robbins.
There are six township trustee candidates for four spots, and four city council candidates for two spots. The township trustees will each give a five-minute statement of candidacy; the city council candidates will participate in a formal question-and-answer session.
The forum is open to the public.
