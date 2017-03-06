Candidate profile: Leo Simburger

Name: Leo Simburger
Age: 52
Immediate Family members: Kim, wife of 23 years; daughter, Lydia; son, Andrew.
Home: Smithton
Office seeking: Village Trustee
Occupation: Chief of Police in New Athens, IL
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I am a 14-year resident of Smithton and I believe I can offer something back to Smithton with my life and career experiences.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Smithton? How would you approach it? I would like to end the vehicle sticker fee. While it is not a great deal of money, I believe people find it irritating and intrusive. I believe there is public support to end the fee and I would support an ordinance to change it.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? To serve the people of Smithton in an ethical, moral, fiscal, and responsible way. To solve problems as they arise and strive to solve problems before they arise.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I am not aware of any glaring government waste in Smithton nor am I privy to the day to day operating expenses. However, financial oversight is a vitally important role when spending someone else’s money and I would work to provide that oversight.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? While both referendums may stem from a noble desire, I cannot support either. There is never a good time to raise taxes, but there are definitely bad times to do so. The economy is running slow, at best, and people are just squeezed too much as it is.
Why should people vote for you? I have a 25-year career in law enforcement and that has taught me much. I have a pretty good idea on how to deal with people and work with them. I firmly believe that common sense is a lost art, especially in politics, but common sense and logic is what motivates and influences my decision making process.
